Robert was removed from Thursday's game against the Mariners after being hit by a pitch in the left hand/wrist on a swing, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 25-year-old initially remained in the contest but exited after striking out on a one-handed swing during the fifth inning. Robert returned to the lineup Monday after he missed nine games with left wrist soreness, and he may have aggravated the injury Tuesday. He should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.