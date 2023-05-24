Robert left Tuesday's game against the Guardians with right hip tightness.
Robert stumbled while fielding a ball in the eighth inning, and he was unable to continue against the Guardians. Romy Gonzalez has taken over in center field. Robert should be considered day-to-day, but the White Sox will likely have the 25-year-old undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury.
