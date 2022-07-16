Robert (head) isn't expected to play until after the All-Star break, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Robert left Friday's game against the Twins due to lightheadedness and isn't feeling well enough to return Saturday. He's undergone some tests already, but the team doesn't expect to be able to fully assess him until Monday, so he's been all but officially ruled out for Sunday's series finale.
