Robert (wrist) was placed on the paternity list Friday.

The 25-year-old left the team for the birth of his child Thursday and has now officially been moved to the paternity list. Robert can be on the list for 1-to-3 days, so he may not rejoin the White Sox for this weekend's series versus the Twins. He's been held out of the lineup since Aug. 25 due to a wrist injury, so the additional time off could be beneficial.

More News