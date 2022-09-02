Robert (wrist) was placed on the paternity list Friday.
The 25-year-old left the team for the birth of his child Thursday and has now officially been moved to the paternity list. Robert can be on the list for 1-to-3 days, so he may not rejoin the White Sox for this weekend's series versus the Twins. He's been held out of the lineup since Aug. 25 due to a wrist injury, so the additional time off could be beneficial.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Leaves team for birth of child•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains on bench Thursday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Still sidelined Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Out again Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Out through weekend series•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Sitting out Friday•