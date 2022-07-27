Manager Tony La Russa said Robert is still dealing with some symptoms of lightheadedness and blurred vision, and the center fielder isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday when first eligible, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times
The 24-year-old landed on the injured list just before the All-Star break, and it appears he'll be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum. Robert's status has improved and has been doing more baseball activities, but he's yet to receive full clearance. It's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment before being reinstated to the active roster.
