Robert (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

It's not completely clear at this time whether Robert is out of the lineup due to the tightness in his right hamstring, or if this is a continued punishment for not running hard to first base that saw him removed early in the loss to the Rays on Saturday. Adam Haseley is starting in center field and leading off for the White Sox with Robert out of the lineup.