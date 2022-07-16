Robert (head) isn't starting Saturday against the Twins, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Robert was removed from Friday's game against Minnesota due to lightheadedness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one matchup. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Adam Engel is starting in center field and batting ninth.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Removed with lightheadedness•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Posts big offensive effort Thursday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Swats 11th homer•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Takes seat for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Slugs 10th homer•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Slugs ninth homer•