Robert will hit the bench Saturday against the Tigers.
Robert dealt with hip tightness earlier in the week, exiting Tuesday's game against the Guardians with the issue and sitting out Wednesday's contest. He returned for the first two games of the four-game set in Detroit, going 0-for-7 with a walk. His absence Saturday may be related to the same issue, though whether he's suffered a setback or just needs another day to rest has not been announced. Clint Frazier will get the start in center field.
