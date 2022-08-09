Robert is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Kansas City, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Robert went 1-for-4 during Game 1 and will head to the bench for Game 2 of the twin bill. Adam Engel will man center field and bat eighth in the nightcap.
