Robert (wrist) isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This is Robert's fourth straight game out of the lineup as he battles left wrist soreness. He should be considered day-to-day until further notice from the team, although a trip to the injured list seems possible. AJ Pollock is playing center field Tuesday.
