Robert (head) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Robert has been sidelined with lightheadedness since July 15, and he's still dealing with the issue following the All-Star break. While the outfielder will need at least a week and a half to recover, manager Tony La Russa hopes Robert will be able to return to action by the start of the team's series against the Athletics that begins July 29.
