Robert will get a planned day off Saturday against the Rangers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

For those in leagues with Friday-Sunday lineup periods, it's worth noting that Robert will only play two games at most this weekend, but he's still a solid play. He is hitting second and starting in center field Friday with Glenn Otto on the mound for Texas. Doctors and trainers outlined a plan for Robert to be brought back carefully after his lack of a workload the last few weeks, and part of that plan involves a planned day off this weekend. AJ Pollock will start in center field Saturday.