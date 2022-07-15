Robert went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Thursday's 12-2 rout of the Twins.

After making an out in each of his first two at-bats, Robert came up with the bases loaded in the fourth and unloaded a monstrous 452-foot grand slam to left field. The outfielder collected two more hits in the contest before he was substituted for a pinch runner (due to the lopsided score) in the eighth frame. Robert has notched three hits in each of his past three games, going 9-for-13 with two doubles, two homers, eight RBI and three runs over that span.