Robert went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Robert's sixth-inning blast put the White Sox ahead until Vladimir Guerrero's two-run homer in the eighth. Over his last 10 games, Robert has homered seven times and added 10 RBI while batting .366 (15-for-41). The star outfielder is up to 25 long balls, 49 RBI, 60 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .276/.336/.580 slash line through 84 contests this season.