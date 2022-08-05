Robert went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Thursday against the Rangers.

Robert was in the lineup for the first time since July 15, and he hit second while serving as the designated hitter. He tallied his lone hit in the first inning and managed to score a run after a leadoff walk in the third frame. Robert could continue to get some regular rest after a lengthy absence caused by lightheadedness and blurred vision, but his return provide a boost to both fantasy managers and the White Sox's lineup. Across 328 plate appearances on the season, Robert has managed a .301/.338/.460 line with 12 homers and 11 stolen bases.