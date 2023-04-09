Robert is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Robert looks to be receiving a scheduled maintenance day after starting in center field in all nine of Chicago's games to date while hitting .366 with four home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs. Oscar Colas will slide over from right field to cover center Sunday, while Romy Gonzalez gets the chance to pick up a rare start in right as Robert sits.
