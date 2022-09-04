Robert (wrist) was reinstated from the paternity list but isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The 25-year-old will rejoin the active roster ahead of Sunday's series finale versus Minnesota, but his absence will be extended one more game due to the wrist issue. However, interim manager Miguel Cairo said Robert is expected to rejoin the lineup Monday in Seattle.