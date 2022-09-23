site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains on bench Friday
Robert isn't starting Friday's game against the Tigers.
Robert has gone just 1-for-17 with six strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain on the bench for a third consecutive matchup. Adam Engel will start in center field and bat ninth.
