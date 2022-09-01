Robert is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The White Sox continue to evaluate Robert's status on a game-by-game basis, even though he hasn't started in the past week and has made only two appearances off the bench. Robert's sore left wrist isn't anything that affects him in the field or while running the bases, but he'll need to prove the wrist doesn't bother him while he swings the bat before he rejoins Chicago's lineup. AJ Pollock will pick up the start in center field Thursday while Robert sits again.