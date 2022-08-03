Robert isn't starting Wednesday against the Royals.
Robert was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday but didn't appear in Tuesday's game against the Royals. He'll remain out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale but will presumably be available off the bench if needed. AJ Pollock is starting in center field and batting sixth.
