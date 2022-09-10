Robert (hand) isn't starting Saturday against Oakland, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Robert has been dealing with a bruised left hand for several days and will be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. AJ Pollock is starting in center field and batting sixth once again.
