Robert exited Friday's game at Minnesota due to lightheadedness.
Robert walked in his lone plate appearance before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the second inning. The specifics of the situation remain unclear, and the 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Posts big offensive effort Thursday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Swats 11th homer•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Takes seat for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Slugs 10th homer•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Slugs ninth homer•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Flexes power Tuesday•