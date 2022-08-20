Robert (wrist) is starting in center field and batting second Saturday against the Guardians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
He has been out of the lineup since Aug. 12 and was given an injection a couple days ago. Nonetheless, Robert was able to make it back without needing a stint on the injured list. He is hitting .310 with two doubles in nine games this month.
