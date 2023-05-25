Robert (hip) is back in the lineup Thursday at Detroit.
Robert will start in center field and bat third versus the Tigers and right-hander Alex Faedo after missing Wednesday's series finale against the Guardians due to a hip cramp. The 25-year-old has been lighting it up so far in May and can hopefully pick up right where he left off.
