Robert went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI, four runs scored and two walks in Sunday's win against Cincinnati.

Robert was one of six White Sox to cross home multiple times during Sunday's 17-run outburst. In the second inning alone, he knocked an RBI single and scored two runs. He then doubled in another run and scored again in the third. Robert is quickly picking up steam after an extended slump; he's gone 10-for-19 (.526) with a 5:4 BB:K and five extra-base hits over his last six games.