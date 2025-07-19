Robert went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 10-1 win over the Pirates.

Robert filled up the stat sheet Friday, reaching base four times and showcasing his power-speed combo with his 10th home run and 23rd stolen base of the year. Since returning from the injured list, the 27-year-old outfielder has hit safely in six of seven games, going 7-for-21 (.333) with two home runs and four walks while continuing to anchor the middle of the White Sox's lineup.