White Sox's Luis Robert: Shows off power and speed in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robert went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 10-1 win over the Pirates.
Robert filled up the stat sheet Friday, reaching base four times and showcasing his power-speed combo with his 10th home run and 23rd stolen base of the year. Since returning from the injured list, the 27-year-old outfielder has hit safely in six of seven games, going 7-for-21 (.333) with two home runs and four walks while continuing to anchor the middle of the White Sox's lineup.
