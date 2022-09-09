Robert (hand) isn't starting Friday against the Athletics.
Robert is on the bench for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with a bruised left hand. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but AJ Pollock will start in center field and bat sixth Friday.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Diagnosed with bruise after X-rays•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Slips to seventh in order•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Finally rejoins lineup•