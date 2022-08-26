Robert is still dealing with a wrist injury and is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 25-year-old's left wrist was wrapped up after going 0-for-5 during Thursday's matchup with Baltimore, and he's not in the lineup for Friday's contest. Robert sat out of the lineup seven games with a sprained left wrist before returning to action last weekend, but he's apparently still managing the injury. Adam Engel will take over in center field Friday for the White Sox.
