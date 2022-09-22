site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Luis Robert: Sitting out Thursday
Robert isn't starting Thursday against Cleveland.
Thursday will mark the second straight missed start for Robert after he's collected just one hit over his last 23 plate appearances. Chicago's outfield will instead consist of Andrew Vaughn, AJ Pollock and Gavin Sheets from left to right.
