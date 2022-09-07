Robert (hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

After he was recently out of the lineup for a nine-game stretch due to left wrist soreness, Robert started just two games before succumbing to yet another issue related to the hand, which was struck by a pitch in Tuesday's 3-0 loss. Though Robert avoided structural damage to the hand and was diagnosed with a bruise, it's still a troubling development, given his lingering wrist injury. According to James Fegan of The Athletic, Robert recently acknowledged that he's been playing through discomfort in the wrist for nearly a month, and he didn't seem to be swinging the bat with full authority in his first two games back in the lineup. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Robert missed multiple contests due to the bruised hand, even though the White Sox are treating him as day-to-day for the time being.