Robert (hip) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Robert will be on the bench for at least one game after he exited in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 4-2 win with right hip tightness. The White Sox are labeling Robert as day-to-day for the time being, but he'll likely need to demonstrate progress on some level by the end of the weekend in order to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. Clint Frazier will fill in for Robert in center field Wednesday.