Robert went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 3-4 loss to the Twins.

Robert hit his fifth home run of the season in the ninth inning, a solo shot off Griffin Jax, to tie the game 3-3. As the most consistent hitter for the White Sox, the 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .347/.347/.714 with five home runs, nine RBI and six runs through 26 at-bats. Robert's performance has contributed significantly to the offense's success, which currently ranks in the top five of the league for batting average and runs batted in.