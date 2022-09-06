Robert went 0-for-4 Monday against the Mariners.
Robert returned to the lineup for the first time in nine games due to the combination of a wrist injury and being placed on the paternity list. Though his line wasn't notable, Robert hit seventh -- the lowest spot in the order he's occupied this season. Robert has been available inconsistently throughout the campaign, but he has maintained a .296/.332/.446 line with 12 homers and 11 stolen bases across 382 plate appearances.
