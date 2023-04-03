Robert went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double Sunday against the Astros.
Robert began his productive day with a double to left field in the first inning, and he followed that up with a solo homer in the fifth frame. Those were his first extra-base knocks of the season, though he's hit reasonably well by going 5-for-19 through four games. Most importantly, he has been fully healthy after being limited to 98 games in 2022.
