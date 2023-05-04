Robert went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 victory over Minnesota.
Robert got the White Sox off to a strong start with his three-run blast off Louis Varland in the first inning. Though it would turn out to be Robert's only hit in the contest, it was positive step for the outfielder after he slashed just .113/.203/.161 with no homers and a 5:22 BB:K over his previous 18 games. Robert racked up six multi-hit efforts over his first 11 games of the campaign but has yet to record any such performances since.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Back in lineup•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Appears as pinch hitter Sunday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Dealing with tight hamstring•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Exit was managerial decision•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Exits with potential injury•