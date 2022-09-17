site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Luis Robert: Starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Robert (hand) will start Saturday's game against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Robert was out of the lineup for the last two games but entered Friday's extra-inning loss to the Tigers as a pinch runner. He'll start in center field and bat eighth Saturday.
