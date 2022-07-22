Robert (head) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Robert will remain out of the lineup Friday as he continues to battle lightheadedness, missing his third consecutive contest. Adam Engel will draw another start in center field and bat ninth against Cleveland.
