Robert (hand) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Robert has been bothered by wrist and hand injuries for the better part of a month, and his hitless stretch extended to 15 at-bats. The star outfielder's bruised hand cost him a week of playing time. The 25-year-old is slashing .292/.327/.439 with 12 home runs, 56 RBI, 54 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 388 plate appearances. Assuming he's past his injury woes, he should regain an everyday role, though his slump has seen him drop to seventh in the order.