Robert went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, two total runs and a stolen base Thursday in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Yankees.

Robert hit one of three homers against Yankees starter Luis Severino, drilling a 424-foot solo shot in the third inning. He notched his third straight multi-hit performance in Game 1 of the twin bill, though that streak was snapped when he went 0-for-2 with a walk in the nightcap. Robert's homer was his 14th of the campaign, establish a new career-high mark.