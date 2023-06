Robert went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

Robert clubbed his 19th long ball of the season -- the sixth most in MLB -- to mark his fifth homer in 12 games. In that stretch, Robert has hit .273 with eight runs scored and seven RBI. Though he's had success from a power perspective this season, he's been striking out at a 29.7 percent clip through 306 plate appearances after being punched out 19.2 percent of the time in 2022.