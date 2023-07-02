Robert went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and a stolen base Saturday in a loss to the Athletics.

Robert was the only batter to notch three hits in the contest, and he crossed the plate three times. The outfielder swiped second base after singling with the game tied in the ninth inning, but he was subsequently picked off third for a huge out. Despite that mishap, it was a positive start to July for Robert following a dominant June during which he posted a 1.040 OPS with 11 homers, 16 RBI and four thefts over 26 games.