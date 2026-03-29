Acuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Acuna picked up starts in center field and shortstop in Chicago's first two games of the season, going 1-for-7 at the dish. The White Sox likely won't pull the plug on Acuna as an everyday player just yet, but he'll presumably need to pick up the pace at the plate to avoid falling into a part-time or short-side platoon role. He'll cede his spot in the lineup Sunday to Tristan Peters, who will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.