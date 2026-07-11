White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Blasts homer Friday

Vargas went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three total RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 14-1 win over the Athletics.

Even though Tristan Peters grabbed all the headlines after hitting for the cycle, Vargas was locked in at the plate as well and racked up eight total bases. The star third baseman snapped a five-game homer drought with his solo shot in the eighth inning off Carlos Cortes, and he has 21 on the year. He ranks third among all AL third basemen in homers this season behind Junior Caminero (28) and Kazuma Okamoto (22).