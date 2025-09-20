Vargas went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 4-3 victory over San Diego.

The Chicago infielder opened the contest's scoring with a 371-foot, two-run blast off Padres starter Dylan Cease in the first. Prior to this performance, Vargas had struggled over eight games since returning from a hand injury Sept. 10, batting .115 (3-for-26) with eight strikeouts and no walks. The 25-year-old is now slashing .228/.309/.397 with 73 runs scored and 55 RBI in 534 total plate appearances.