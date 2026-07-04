White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Cracks three-run homer Friday

Vargas went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Vargas supplied all of the White Sox's runs with a three-run homer in the fifth inning, which came before the nearly two-hour rain delay. The 26-year-old third baseman is now up to 20 home runs on the year, which is the first time he's reached that mark in a season since making his major-league debut with the Dodgers in 2022. Vargas is slashing .248/.359/.495 with 11 steals (in 13 attempts), 55 RBI and 58 runs scored across 374 plate appearances this season.