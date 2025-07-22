Vargas went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two walks and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-3 win versus the Rays.

Vargas drew his fifth consecutive start at first base and homered for the second consecutive contest with a two-run long ball off Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz in the fifth. Before these back-to-back games with home runs, Vargas was mired in a 26-game homerless drought during which he batted .158 (15-for-95), so perhaps he is turning a corner. Across 400 total plate appearances, the 25-year-old has a .711 OPS with 12 homers, four steals, 51 runs scored and 40 RBI.