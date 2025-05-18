Vargas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Cubs.

Vargas tied the game at 1-1 with his fourth-inning solo shot off Colin Rea. Over his last nine games, Vargas has logged five multi-hit efforts, going 12-for-34 (.353) with four homers, four doubles and nine RBI. The infielder is up to a .245/.328/.421 slash line with six homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored, 10 doubles and one stolen base over 180 plate appearances. He continues to play on a near-everyday basis amid this recent strong stretch.