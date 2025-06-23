Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Vargas delivered the decisive blow in Sunday's win, doubling in two in the top of the eighth inning. He now has at least one hit in 12 of his last 14 games while also picking up eight RBI and 11 runs scored. Vargas has bounced around the diamond a bit in the last couple of days but appears to be the White Sox's primary first baseman and will remain an everyday member of the lineup.