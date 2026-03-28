White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Not in Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Brewers on Saturday.
Vargas will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk during Thursday's regular-season opener. Colson Montgomery will shift to third base while Luisangel Acuna starts at shortstop.
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