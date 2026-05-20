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Vargas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Vargas will hit the bench for just the fourth time through the White Sox's first 49 games of the season in what appears to be a routine maintenance day. With Vargas taking a seat, Luisangel Acuna will pick up a start at shortstop, while Colson Montgomery slides over to Vargas' usual spot at third base.

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