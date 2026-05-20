White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Resting up Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Vargas will hit the bench for just the fourth time through the White Sox's first 49 games of the season in what appears to be a routine maintenance day. With Vargas taking a seat, Luisangel Acuna will pick up a start at shortstop, while Colson Montgomery slides over to Vargas' usual spot at third base.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Belts three-run homer Saturday•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Seven-game hitting streak•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Goes yard twice in win•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Goes deep in victory•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Receiving Sunday off•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Delivers key hit in win•